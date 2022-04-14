50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures

Louisiana State Police Commission
Louisiana State Police Commission(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two prominent Baton Rouge lawyers are at odds over what transpired at a hearing before the Louisiana State Police Commission, Thursday, April 14.

The disagreement involves former Louisiana State Police (LSP) Colonel Kevin Reeves being subpoenaed to appear before the Commission to discuss the termination of State Trooper Carl Cavalier.

RELATED STORIES
‘Hide it and deny it’: Trooper says he was ordered to bury Ronald Greene evidence
Lawmakers outraged at high-ranking trooper’s testimony in Greene case
Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials
Former Louisiana State Police heads expected to testify on Ronald Greene case
Explosive testimony from trooper in Ronald Greene case
Text messages show Gov. Edwards knew of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, but stayed silent

Attorney Lewis Unglesby, who represents Reeves, sent a letter to the Commission last week informing them both he and his client had prior commitments and would be unable to appear today. He says he did not hear back from anyone, so he assumed all was well.

However, attorney Jill Craft, who represents Cavalier, claims Unglesby should have filed a formal motion instead of just sending a letter. She asked the Commission to hold Reeves in contempt for not appearing.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing for May 12 to decide if Reeves should be held in contempt.

Unglesby said Reeves does not know anything about Cavalier’s termination, which happened after Reeves retired.

Cavalier was terminated for publicly disclosing information about the 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police. The hearing today was to determine if he should get his job back. However, that hearing was postponed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

A man was killed when an electrical pole fell on his truck on Church Street Wednesday evening,...
Man dies when electrical pole falls on his truck
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable tonight, but the humidity returns for Friday
Now her life, legacy and mission are commemorated with a mammography suite at West Cal Cam...
Continuing the legacy of Ethel Precht
Now her life, legacy and mission are commemorated with a mammography suite at West Cal Cam...
Continuing the legacy of Ethel Precht