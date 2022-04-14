50/50 Thursdays
Florida high school senior gets into 27 schools, including Ivy League

A Rutherford High School senior has been admitted into all 27 schools that he applied to. Among those include multiple Ivy League universities.
By Sayona Khandwalla and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG//Gray News) - A senior at a Florida high school has been admitted into all of the 27 schools he applied to. Among those include multiple Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Jonathan Walker said he is ecstatic about his future.

“That’s such a rare thing to occur, but the fact that it did happen, I’m so excited about it,” Walker told WJHG.

The 18-year-old is in the International Baccalaureate Program, which means he completed college-level classes in his junior and senior years of high school. The program covers all subjects and gives students college credits after they complete multiple assessments.

He also loves sports and is on the school’s football team. Besides extracurricular activities and making time for a social life, Walker is also an inventor. He said he wants to help people, so he created a device that helps the deaf and blind. It’s currently in the process of being patented.

Walker said he made sure to take his time during the application process.

“It’s really just like writing a set of essays for one college and then tweaking them specifically for the colleges,” Walker said.

His advice for students applying to colleges is to make sure they are passionate and put in the hard work.

“Keep grinding no matter what,” Walker said.

Walker has received scholarship offers totaling over $4 million from all the schools. He is still deciding which school he will attend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

