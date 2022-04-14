First Alert Forecast: Comfortable tonight, but the humidity returns for Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a gorgeous day Thursday and the low humidity made it feel very comfortable even with warm temperatures. Temperatures will fall quickly overnight with lows in the 50s, but those lows will occur well before sunrise. Clouds will return overnight and that will stop the cooling process, even causing temperatures to rise before sunrise. Those clouds will eventually produce some scattered showers off and on throughout the day Friday. It will not be a washout though if you have outdoor plans it would be a good idea to have indoor alternatives just in case. Your Easter weekend will be warm and humid with a slight chance of isolated showers. As always you can use the First Alert Weather app to track any rain that develops.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.