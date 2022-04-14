50/50 Thursdays
Firefighters respond to fatal house fire in Starks

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following a house fire in Starks, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says Ward 5 and 6 firefighters responded to the fire around 9 p.m. last night, April 13, 2022.

Ward 5 firefighters were the first to arrive on the scene and found multiple buildings in flames. Both Ward 5 and 6 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire later that night.

While searching the buildings, firefighters discovered a body that they believe to be the 61-year-old homeowner as well as two dogs that had also died.

The investigation of the fire has now been turned over to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

