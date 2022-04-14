Firefighters respond to fatal house fire in Starks

Starks, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following a house fire in Starks, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says Ward 5 and 6 firefighters responded to the fire around 9 p.m. last night, April 13, 2022.

Ward 5 firefighters were the first to arrive on the scene and found multiple buildings in flames. Both Ward 5 and 6 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire later that night.

While searching the buildings, firefighters discovered a body that they believe to be the 61-year-old homeowner as well as two dogs that had also died.

The investigation of the fire has now been turned over to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

