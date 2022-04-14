Continuing the legacy of Ethel Precht

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After the Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation assets were donated to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital last fall, the hospital has unveiled a mammography suite in her name, just another way to honor the life and legacy of Ethel Precht.

“Her legacy will keep going on, helping people, and we’re very proud of that,” said Charles Precht, Ethel’s son.

A fighter until the end, Ethel Precht’s memory continues to live on.

“Ethel started with nothing and by the time it was over, we gave back to the community over $2 million,” said Densie Foster.

Denise Foster, a former Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation board member, and two time breast cancer survivor, knows firsthand the impact this money can make.

“Now that West Cal Cam has taken over the program, it will just broaden the services and everything we’re able to give to the breast cancer survivors,” said Foster.

Now her life, legacy and mission are commemorated with a mammography suite at West Cal Cam Hospital, which her son Charles said is the perfect way to honor his late mother.

“We would probably have to support her head - she’d have a very big head about this, she’d be very very excited,” said Charles.

Breast health nurse navigator Heather Labauve tells 7News this new technology will provide hope for patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It really is a relief to them to have this support from the foundation. One of the biggest stresses is finances and so this just helps alleviate that and takes one thing off their plate,” said Labauve.

West Cal Cam CEO Janie Fruge says early treatment is important in fighting breast cancer, and the $538,000 donated by the Ethel Precht Foundation will give Lake Area women the resources to fight the disease.

“This money that has been donated will help people who can’t afford a mammogram, or have other expenses when they’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer in order to support them in their fight against this disease,” said Fruge.

West Cal Cam is also bringing back the Ethel Precht Breast Cancer Walk in October, after having to cancel the walk the last two years because of the pandemic.

