Attempted cyber attack targets LNG facilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Liquefied natural gas facilities and electric power sites across North America appear to be the targets of an attempted cyber attack.

A joint advisory comes from the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and NSA, alerting to the threat of a cyber attack to American energy industries. The latest alert warns of cyber tools capable of sabotaging control systems at LNG and electric facilities.

The Lake Area Industry Alliance is made up of 20 local industries. Director Jim Rock said that while people should not panic, these plants must remain vigilant.

“With the world events going on, there’s a heightened sense of vigilance and alertness for everybody -- whether in the industry or not,” Rock said.

The alert does not name who is behind the malware but private sector cybersecurity partners said evidence suggests Russia could be to blame.

The malware tools have been called rare and dangerous and are being compared to prior attacks traced to Russia that forced shutdowns of a Saudi oil refinery and a power outage in Ukraine.

“The plants have to always, everyday expect that there’s a threat out there. You know, they never rest or take it easy. They’re always on a heightened state of alert any day whether there’s a perceived threat or not,” Rock said.

Rock said there are multiple layers of security and protection in these industries.

“Certainly industries understand the responsibility they have and they take it very seriously and they understand they need to be protective of the community of which they work and live,” Rock said.

The alert did not detail which U.S. sites were affected, nor did it explain how the malware was discovered, but said it was caught “before an attack was attempted.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.