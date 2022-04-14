April 13 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Regular season softball is coming to an end, which means we are at the door step of the playoffs. Baseball is still rolling with only a few games left in the regular season. Reported final scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com

BASEBALL:

Iowa 3 Opelousas Catholic 0

Iota 15 Mamou 3

LaGrange 11 South Cameron 10

SOFTBALL:

Sam Houston 6 Iowa 5

Welsh 7 Grand Lake 6

Lacassine 5 Lake Arthur 4

Reeves 13 Singer 9

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.