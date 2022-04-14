April 13 #SWLApreps Baseball/Softball Round-Up
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Regular season softball is coming to an end, which means we are at the door step of the playoffs. Baseball is still rolling with only a few games left in the regular season. Reported final scores are found below. To report scores please send them to Sports@kplctv.com
BASEBALL:
Iowa 3 Opelousas Catholic 0
Iota 15 Mamou 3
LaGrange 11 South Cameron 10
SOFTBALL:
Sam Houston 6 Iowa 5
Welsh 7 Grand Lake 6
Lacassine 5 Lake Arthur 4
Reeves 13 Singer 9
