SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 12, 2022.

Haywood Jamar Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Samantha Barby Bamburg, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.

Lora Ann Fontenot, 50, Lake Charles: Probation violations; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Earl Arthur Miller Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Jacob Dwane Holland, 20, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Christian Paul Gorham, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation; revocation of parole.

Benjamin Alan Shafer Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Joshua Ray Hickman, 35, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000 (3 charges); property damage under $50,000; monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud.

Dustin Ross Landry, 33, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

Gregory Poullard, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; obscured windshield; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Kwasi Mykhel Jack, 18, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Stacy Lynette Ebarb, 49, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated arson.

