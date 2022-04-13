Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes

50/50 Thursdays
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:12 AM CDT
(CNN) - A new study suggests the climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

It found that rainfall from hurricanes during the record-breaking 2020 season was as much as 11% higher due to human-caused climate changes.

Researchers determined that global warming increased hourly rainfall rates in tropical storms and hurricanes from 5% to 10%.

When experts observed just hurricanes, the increase was 8% to 11%.

The findings suggest the threat surged over the past few decades and it will likely increase more in the future.

That’s because warmer air can hold more water vapor, which leads to higher rainfall rates.

