Sheriff’s Office offering hunters education course

Online-only hunter education certification now available for La. residents
(tcw-wafb)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hunter’s education course the weekend of April 29-30.

Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

The course will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. It will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy, at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles. Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Saturday.

This course is free to anyone 10 years or older.

Attendees must pre-register for the class at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191638.

For more information, call (337) 491-3784.

