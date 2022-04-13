50/50 Thursdays
The second Sulphur election to cost the city at least $10,000

How much does an election cost?
By Haley Weger
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Candidates for Sulphur City Council District Two are gearing up for another election. This comes after the first was deemed null and void due to redistricting errors.

Both candidates called it an expensive endeavor the first time around and now they are pulling out their wallets again.

Now- the election costs fall on taxpayers.

Ethics reports show Nick Nezat spent almost $900 the first time around, while Mike Koonce spent about $1,500.

After problems at the polls in March, Koonce contested the election sending the issue to a judge. That meant court costs and attorney fees for both candidates.

Judge Kendrick Guidry ruled another election is needed.

“The judge says- there’s no amount on a correct election,” said Koonce.

The candidates agree.

“I think if there was ever any doubt the last election wasn’t held properly, I want it to be held properly this time,” Nezat said.

“I’m kinda excited to do it again. It was long and tiring, but it was well worth-it, and I came in second. So we’re gonna work harder, and do what we can,” Koonce said.

The biggest expense goes to the taxpayer. It’s the city of Sulphur having to pick up the tab for another election.

If it’s the only item on the ballot, that’s more than $10,000. That’s just another reason why it’s so important for people to vote.

“If you went out and voted last time, great. If you weren’t able to last time, now’s your chance, make your voice heard, and let’s get to work,” Nezat said.

“Please just get out and vote. get out and vote,” Koonce said.

The new election will be June 4, with early voting the last of May.

