50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pearl Watson Elementary students prepare for robotics competition

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students at Pearl Watson Elementary School say their experience building robots has been great so far as they prepare for the Robotics World’s competition in May.

“It’s been really cool and amazing,” Fifth grader, Titus McGee said.

After finding success at state and national tournaments, they are ready for the big leagues.

“Over 500 teams from not only the United States, but around the world come together and compete, doing the same thing that we did today, which is really awesome because it’s going to expose our children to people they would’ve never probably met in life,” Fourth grade Teacher, Raymond Swalley said.

Programs like this one are made possible thanks to donations - like the twenty-thousand dollars the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and Phillips 66 gave Calcasieu Parish Schools.

It is a hands-on learning experience like no other, that will not be forgotten; Showing students endless possibilities.

“I want to be a coder for google,” Titus said.

Five SWLA area teams will represent in Dallas at the World’s competition from May 9, to May 12.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry weather for Thursday
Southwest Louisiana coaches react to LHSAA positioning on NIL
CEO of Elite Charter Academy says they are seeking state approval.
New charter school seeks state approval
Nothing better than a hot meal delivered right to your door!
Law enforcement delivers hot meals home-bound to low income seniors
CEO of Elite Charter Academy says they are seeking state approval.
New charter school seeks state approval