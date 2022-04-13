Pearl Watson Elementary students prepare for robotics competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students at Pearl Watson Elementary School say their experience building robots has been great so far as they prepare for the Robotics World’s competition in May.

“It’s been really cool and amazing,” Fifth grader, Titus McGee said.

After finding success at state and national tournaments, they are ready for the big leagues.

“Over 500 teams from not only the United States, but around the world come together and compete, doing the same thing that we did today, which is really awesome because it’s going to expose our children to people they would’ve never probably met in life,” Fourth grade Teacher, Raymond Swalley said.

Programs like this one are made possible thanks to donations - like the twenty-thousand dollars the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation and Phillips 66 gave Calcasieu Parish Schools.

It is a hands-on learning experience like no other, that will not be forgotten; Showing students endless possibilities.

“I want to be a coder for google,” Titus said.

Five SWLA area teams will represent in Dallas at the World’s competition from May 9, to May 12.

