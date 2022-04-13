President of Sempra Infrastructure visits Cameron LNG

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A Louisiana native and former energy secretary is the new president of Sempra Infrastructure, which owns Cameron LNG in Hackberry. He’s Dan Brouillette and came to Southwest Louisiana to visit the facility.

Brouillette says the company plans to expand Cameron LNG and has just filed for permits with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Cameron LNG produces between 11 and 12 million tons per year and aims to produce seven million more each year. While the Hackberry facility produces liquified natural gas, Brouillette says their partners manage distribution.

“Total Energies, Mitsubishi and Mitsui take the gas that we liquefy at that facility, and they export all around the world. So, their contracts are their contracts. They’re not so much with Sempra. We own the facility; we own the infrastructure around the facility. That’s our role.” he said.

Brouillette says companies like Sempra Infrastructure are being called on to help reduce European dependency on Russian energy.

“It’s obviously a catastrophic situation in Ukraine. That being said, Europe is doing the right thing by moving away from Russian gas which creates an enormous hole in the energy portfolio throughout Europe. That hole must be filled,” he said.

Brouillette says about 40% of Europe’s gas comes from Russia and that Sempra is ready to fill the void as Europe steps away from Russian gas.

As former secretary of energy under President Donald Trump, Brouillette was directly responsible for our nuclear weapons arsenal. His thoughts on Putin.

“I don’t think anyone can predict Mr. Putin, so I don’t want to get into that business, if you will. I will say that we have a healthy respect for the Russian arsenal. I think they have a healthy respect for ours as well. If I had to bet today, I’d bet I don’t think he’s going to use those. The United States is quite capable in that sphere,” he said.

Sempra officials say the proposed project to expand Cameron LNG’s annual production includes design elements to be more efficient and reduce greenhouse gases.

Brouillette disputes concerns from some about pollution from LNG export facilities.

“I would suggest that they look at the facts. I would suggest that they look at what this fuel source displaces in the marketplace. Typically, natural gas is used as a baseload fuel for the purpose of electricity generation. Other baseload fuels are typically things like coal. And if you look at the carbon intensity of coal versus gas, you’ll see immediately that gas is a much cleaner fuel,” said Brouillette.

He says Sempra infrastructure and others will help to fulfill the needs as Europe reduces its energy dependence on Russia.

