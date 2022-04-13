50/50 Thursdays
Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect being sought in the area of Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning was apprehended, authorities said.

After a suspect ran from police during an incident earlier in the morning, officers surrounded Shadowood Apartments.

The suspect was apprehended in the parking lot of the same complex without incident, according to Sgt. Scott Dougherty.

Henry Heights Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockdown during the search.

***As of 8:16 a.m., this lockdown has been lifted. Everyone is safe, and all normal daily activities have resumed. The...

Posted by Calcasieu Parish School Board on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

