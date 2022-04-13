Suspect apprehended in search near Louisiana Avenue
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect being sought in the area of Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning was apprehended, authorities said.
After a suspect ran from police during an incident earlier in the morning, officers surrounded Shadowood Apartments.
The suspect was apprehended in the parking lot of the same complex without incident, according to Sgt. Scott Dougherty.
Henry Heights Elementary was placed on a precautionary lockdown during the search.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
