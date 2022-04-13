Murder trial underway for Lake Charles man accused of killing pregnant woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A jury hears opening statements today in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child.

Vernell Chatman in court today, accused of killing that pregnant Lake Charles woman. Opening statements wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

“We made very clear to them that the evidence is going to show that this defendant on trial ruthlessly murdered this pregnant lady,” Calcasieu Parish Assistant District Attorney Charles Robertson said. “He knew she was pregnant and he pinned her down into the ground and killed her knowing she was pregnant, without any regard to her or the baby. That’s what we are going to prove.”

In November 2019, prosecutors say Chatman murdered 27-year-old Kayla Jones in cold blood. Lake Charles police were first dispatched to Cline and Holmes Streets for a welfare check. Detectives say an altercation between Chatman, Jones and another man happened just before she was killed.

Chatman’s defense attorney, Donald Guidry, claims police badgered the suspect on the scene. He argues Chatman had no intent and did not kill anyone.

Thursday, witnesses will be called to testify, as evidence is presented in a trial prosecutors predict won’t last long.

“You never can tell what issues may come up in a jury trial; but this particular one, the evidence is pretty condensed and I don’t think the presentation of evidence should take very long - more than a day or so,” Robertson said.

7News did reach out the defense for comment, they declined. Chatman stands trial for second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

The trial continues at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

