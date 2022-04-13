Abused and starved Jennings dog now has a fighting chance to survive

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A dog was found emaciated and unable to walk at a Jennings residence leading to the arrest of a man being accused of animal cruelty, according to the Jennings Police Department.

The Department said their officers, along with animal control, responded to a residence on Davis Street regarding an animal complaint on April 10, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers found a black Labrador that appeared to be extremely malnourished and was unable to walk or stand on its own. Jennings Animal Control took possession of the Labrador and brought it to a local veterinarian.

“This is probably the worst case of animal cruelty that I’ve seen since I’ve been with Jennings Police Department,” Jennings Chief Danny Semmes said. “If you can’t afford to feed an animal then you shouldn’t own one, and if you’re too lazy to feed the animal, at least open the gate and let the dog have a fighting chance.”

It’s heartbreaking for any animal lover to see the black lab’s fur acting as a shell for his bones.

Robin Kershaw Abshire tells 7News this wasn’t the first report about the dog’s deplorable living conditions. She said she made the first call 3 weeks ago.

“I looked over and I saw this dog lying down and it was pitiful looking,” Kershaw Abshire said.

She said she was visiting a friend when she noticed the dog at a neighbor’s residence and decided to check on him and feed him some of the pizza they were eating. Kershaw Abshire found what she explains as not only a neglect of food, but also a neglect of love.

“He just wanted somebody to give him a rub,” Kershaw Abshire said. “He laid his head up against the fence and he allowed me to rub his head. I even rubbed under his little chin. You could just see that probably was the most love he had received in God knows how long.”

Jennings Police did answer to the initial report, but unfortunately, the dog’s conditions continued to decline in the following weeks.

“Right now, I want to see justice for Spirit - that’s where I’m at,” Kershaw Abshire said.

Kershaw Abshire is hoping justice will be served for the dog being called “Spirit” and hopes that local officials can join forces to make sure the dog’s case is brought to justice and potentially prevent something like this from happening again.

As for Spirit, he now has a fighting chance. After spending the first night being nurtured by Chief Semmes and his wife, Spirit was taken to an animal hospital in Opelousas where he’s already received two blood transfusions among other procedures. Semmes expects the dog to make it through this fight then eventually be fostered in Florida.

Officers arrested John Hargrave Jr., 40, and issued him a citation for Simple Cruelty to Animals. However, Semmes said that may be upgraded to Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He adds that more arrests are possible in this case.

“We will pursue these charges to the fullest and hopefully with the help of the District Attorney’s Office we can bring some resolution,” Semmes said.

7News reached out to the Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney’s Office about this case. DA Lauren Heinen provided the following statement:

“In Jeff Davis Parish we take animal cruelty cases seriously. Our office will be working closely with Jennings Police Department as they continue their investigation.”

