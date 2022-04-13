‘I’m of course thinking about it.’ Could Senator Cassidy run for La. governor?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy run for Louisiana governor in 2023? He says, “I’m of course thinking about it.”

The Republican Louisiana Senator weighed in Wednesday, April 13, after addressing both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, cannot run for re-election in the fall of 2023.

Cassidy has been a member of the U.S. Senate since Jan. 3, 2015. He just won re-election in November of 2020, and his current term ends on Jan. 3, 2027.

When asked about his interest in the Louisiana governor job, here is what he said:

“Next question, seriously. I’ve been approached to run for governor, I’m honored. I’m of course thinking about it, but right now I’m really focused on what I’m doing in D.C. We’ve got some really big things we’re working on, some big things. And if I stopped focusing on those big things, I may not accomplish them. It’s important for our country and important for our state. So once we know whether we can accomplish that, then we’ll be willing to make that decision.”

Other people who could run for the job include Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Treasurer John Schroder.

