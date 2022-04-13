I-10 E reopens near Texas border following fatal overnight accident
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound has begun to reopen this morning following a fatal overnight multi-vehicle accident near the Texas border, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says the accident occurred around 10 p.m. and they believe was a result of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. He says the multi-vehicle accident involved two 18-wheelers and resulted in the death of a motorist.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.