50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

I-10 E reopens near Texas border following fatal overnight accident

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound has begun to reopen this morning following a fatal overnight multi-vehicle accident near the Texas border, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says the accident occurred around 10 p.m. and they believe was a result of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. He says the multi-vehicle accident involved two 18-wheelers and resulted in the death of a motorist.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

Interstate-10 eastbound near PPG Drive has been closed due to an accident, according to Lake...
UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 E near PPG Dr, heavy congestion remains
I-210 W reopened near Ryan St. following accident
I-10 E closed past Lafayette due to multi-vehicle accident
I-10 E closed past Lafayette due to multi-vehicle accident
Accident causing traffic I-10 W between Iowa and Lake Charles