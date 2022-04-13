I-10 E reopens near Texas border following fatal overnight accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound has begun to reopen this morning following a fatal overnight multi-vehicle accident near the Texas border, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says the accident occurred around 10 p.m. and they believe was a result of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction. He says the multi-vehicle accident involved two 18-wheelers and resulted in the death of a motorist.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 2. Congestion remains 9 miles in length. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) April 13, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

