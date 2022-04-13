I-10 E now closed past Lafayette due to overturned tanker

50/50 Thursdays
I-10 E closed at Lafayette due to overturned tanker
I-10 E closed at Lafayette due to overturned tanker(Louisiana State Police)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is now closed at Lafayette as crews work to clear an overturned tanker containing hazardous materials.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-49.

The accident itself is farther east, near Grosse Tete.

Louisiana State troopers expect the closure to be an extended recovery process and may take some time to clear.

