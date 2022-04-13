50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were found in his home during a search.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida have arrested a former YMCA camp counselor after they say they found images and video depicting the sexual abuse of children at his home.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating Isaac Gabriel Yunes on over 30 child pornography charges.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, detectives conducted a search in his home, where they say they discovered several images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his device, as well as items linking Yunes to several Snapchat accounts that have been reported for child sexual abuse. Yunes attempted to destroy his cellphone and denied the allegations, according to detectives.

Police say Yunes worked as a camp counselor at the Palm Beach County YMCA from 2017 to 2019.

Yunes was taken into custody on April 8 and was transported to the Palm Beach County jail.

Yunes is being charged with possession of child pornography and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information on Yunes is urged by Palm Beach County detectives to call 561-688-4080.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62,...
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terrorism
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
This photo provided by the Miami-Dade County Jail shows Odette Lysse Joassaint. Police in Miami...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Trucker blockade snarls US-Mexico border over Texas order