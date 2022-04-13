50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and dry weather for Thursday

By Ben Terry
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The threat of severe weather has come to an end and any rain will end by midnight.

A beautiful Thursday is shaping up with the return of sunshine as pleasantly lower humidity. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. A warm front lifts back over the area on Friday which will lead to a return of widely scattered showers and send humidity values back surging for the Easter Weekend. Only a slight chance of showers is expected both Saturday and Sunday with highs back into the 80s and lows closer to 70.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

