FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive for the afternoon, turning drier for Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a few showers and storms late in the day Tuesday, we’re off to a drier start four our Wednesday although it is warm and muggy as winds remain southerly. Much like Tuesday our rain and storm chances remain low for the morning, but will increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours with a few of the storms on the stronger side potentially. Drier weather isn’t far away though as sunshine makes a return for Thursday, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as rain chances return to end the week.

For those heading off to work and school this morning you’ll want to grab the rain jacket or umbrella once again as storms arrive after lunchtime and will increase in coverage through the evening. Temperatures are off to a warm start with most areas in the lower 70′s with just a few upper 60′s sprinkled into the mix and these will hold fairly steady through the morning before slowly warming into the afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine will be possible through the morning before cloud cover builds into the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the upper 70′s to near 80 for the early afternoon. Any storms that get going this afternoon will have a chance to turn strong to severe, although the greatest risk for strong storms remains to our north, but all modes of severe weather will be possible with the greatest risk being damaging winds, large hail and a brief tornado.

Conditions improve greatly after midnight tonight as the front clears the region and that will mean clear skies heading into Thursday with more sunshine returning. It will be a much cooler start to the day however with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 50′s tonight. Sunshine will warm us nicely though for Thursday afternoon with highs back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s with just a few clouds passing by. Unfortunately, the nice weather doesn’t stick around long as showers make a return with an upper level disturbance as we head into Friday afternoon and evening. It will be a quick mover though as drier conditions arrive for the weekend as the boundary stalls off to our north. Of course this weekend is Easter and at the time being the forecast looks to remain fairly dry with no issues, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be on the warmer side with most areas in the lower 80′s both afternoons.

Moving into late Sunday and early Monday our attention will turn towards a weak cold front moving in that could help to spark a few showers during the overnight before some drier conditions finally arrive for early next week and looks to stay for a few days. Models also hint at the chance for some cooler weather at times next week, but that is something we will watch as we head into the next few days. For now keep the rain gear and the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy to track our showers and storms.

