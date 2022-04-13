Cowgirl softball game with Houston postponed due to lightning

LAKE CHARLES- Tuesday’s McNeese softball game against Houston has been postponed to a later day due to lightning and inclement weather around Lake Charles.

The game was delayed for 30 minutes prior to first pitch before the teams were able to take the field only to be delayed a second time with one out in the bottom of the first inning, with the Cougars leading 4-1. The game was set to resume at 7:40 p.m. but was eventually postponed.

The game’s results will not carry over to the make-up date. The game will begin with a clean slate.

McNeese (24-15, 8-1 SLC) will return to Southland Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Northwestern State. The series will begin with a single game Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Friday.

