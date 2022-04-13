50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowgirl softball game with Houston postponed due to lightning

McNeese softball
McNeese softball(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES- Tuesday’s McNeese softball game against Houston has been postponed to a later day due to lightning and inclement weather around Lake Charles.

The game was delayed for 30 minutes prior to first pitch before the teams were able to take the field only to be delayed a second time with one out in the bottom of the first inning, with the Cougars leading 4-1. The game was set to resume at 7:40 p.m. but was eventually postponed.

The game’s results will not carry over to the make-up date. The game will begin with a clean slate.

McNeese (24-15, 8-1 SLC) will return to Southland Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Northwestern State. The series will begin with a single game Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

Joe Miller, the namesake of Joe Miller Ballpark at McNeese, died Tuesday at age 95.
Namesake of Joe Miller Ballpark dies at 95
McNeese’s baseball game at UL Lafayette canceled due to weather
Alex Box Stadium
LSU’s game vs. Lamar postponed due to weather
Both Aifuwa and Pointer are heading to the Las Vegas Aces.
LSU’s Pointer and Aifuwa heading to Las Vegas Aces after WNBA draft