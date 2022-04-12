50/50 Thursdays
Tax filing

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

“Tax Day” is right around the corner, April 18th is the deadline for individuals to file their federal income tax, while May 15th is the deadline for state taxes to be filed in Louisiana.

But if all else fails, there are other options, you can file for an extension.

This means whichever extension you file for; you will be granted an additional six months to complete your filing.

Roadblocks many have faced during tax season this year has been identity theft, which Tax Accountant, Lashawnda Guillory says there is hope for.

“If you are a victim or experienced identify theft in some type of way, taxpayers can file what’s called form 14039 and this will allow the IRS to put an identity protection pin on your social, that way what will happen is no return can be processed without the identity protection pin.”

And if you missed any stimulus payments, you can amend that year’s tax return adding the stimulus that you missed to it.

Lastly, Guillory gives some tips on the common mistakes people make during tax season and how to avoid them.

“Not all taxpayers realize unemployment income is taxable income, so they forget to file it on their return, which you will be audited.

Another common mistake that taxpayers make is they assume that you can still claim unreimbursed employee expenses so that’s gonna be expenses such as travel, mileage, hotel stays, they think that you can still claim those expenses on a federal lever however you claim them on a Louisiana state level but not on a federal level,” Guillory said.

Local Tax Accountant gives more information on tax deadlines.
Tax filing