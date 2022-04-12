SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 11, 2022.

Christopher Layne George, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); battery of a dating partner.

Rodney Joseph Dejean Sr., 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); aggravated assault; child endangerment.

Michael Paul Carter Sr., 45, Westlake: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Garrett Delane Sterling, 33, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; funding license required; possession of stolen firearms.

Timothy Guy Weems Jr., 36, Vinton: Illegal possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Raiford Brown, 35, Kinder: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Warren Leon Brown, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of an illegal drug; illegal use of weapons; resisting an officer.

Steven Wayne Mcguire, 38, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Donovan Lindsey Clophus, 40, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false records; obstruction of justice; third offense DWI.

James Norman, 29, Spring, TX: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Spencer Kole Woodard, 19, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Juan Travis Young, 34, DeQuincy: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Miranda Louise Fonseca-Perez, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Brandon James Levings, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Michael John Lindsey, 49, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

