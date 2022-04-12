50/50 Thursdays
Special hours announced for Pontoon Bridge

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Police Jury announced in a Facebook post that the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway will temporarily change hours as Easter approaches.

The bridge will be secured to vessels during the following times:

• Thursday, April 14, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Good Friday, April 15, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, April 16, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, from 5 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Monday, April 18, the bridge will resume being closed to daily navigational traffic from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

