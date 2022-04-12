50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale man accused of possessing over a pound of methamphetamine

Bruce Traylor, 54, of Oakdale has been accused of possessing approximately 1.6 pounds of...
Bruce Traylor, 54, of Oakdale has been accused of possessing approximately 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $47,000(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bruce Traylor, 54, of Oakdale has been accused of possessing approximately 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $47,000, authorities said.

Based on an investigation by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Traylor was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms.

Traylor was found to be in possession of $2655.00 when he was taken into custody, authorities said.

He was booked into the Allen Parish Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $221,500 bond.

