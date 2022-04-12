50/50 Thursdays
Nic Hunter nationally recognized for disaster recovery efforts

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been named a 2022 Phoenix Award Champion by the Small...
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been named a 2022 Phoenix Award Champion by the Small Business Administration.(City of Lake Charles)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been named the 2022 Phoenix Award Champion for outstanding contributions to disaster recovery by the United States Small Business Administration.

The announcement by the SBA states:

“Through careful coordination with federal and state agencies, the most pessimistic predictions for reopening the city were averted. Due to Mayor Hunter’s work in conjunction with other local elected officials, he became the regional voice for thousands of citizens, not only in Lake Charles, but also in the surrounding parishes.”

“This is an incredible honor,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “As partner in a locally-owned small business, words fail to describe how it feels to be recognized by the SBA with this prestigious award. The City of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana have experienced some of the most difficult, humbling days over the past couple of years and I am thankful for the faith this community has placed in me to lead our community through these challenges. I am excited about the progress made and look forward to brighter days for us all.”

Honorees will be recognized during a virtual event scheduled to take place during National Small Business Week: Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship, May 1-7, 2022, Katie Harrington, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer said.

Readers looking for more information on the SBA Phoenix Award Champions can click here.

