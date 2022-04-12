50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mittie woman arrested for residential contractor fraud

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The wife of a man booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail last week for contractor fraud has also been arrested on the same charges, authorities said.

Stacey Lane Deville, 43, of Mittie, was arrested Monday for residential contractor fraud. She was released on her own recognizance.

Her husband, Chad Kalem Deville, 43, was previously arrested for residential contractor fraud.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office,  said the Deville’s company, Deville Home improvements, LLC, does not have an occupational license in Jeff Davis Parish.

Ivey said Deville Home Improvements was paid $19,500 to build a shop in Iowa, but never did so.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

Sempra provided pictures showing the export facility at night.
President of Sempra Infrastructure visits Cameron LNG
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
The Cameron Parish Police Jury announced in a Facebook post that the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge...
Special hours announced for Pontoon Bridge
Local Tax Accountant gives more information on tax deadlines.
Tax filing
Local Tax Accountant gives more information on tax deadlines.
Tax filing