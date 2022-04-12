Mittie woman arrested for residential contractor fraud

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The wife of a man booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail last week for contractor fraud has also been arrested on the same charges, authorities said.

Stacey Lane Deville, 43, of Mittie, was arrested Monday for residential contractor fraud. She was released on her own recognizance.

Her husband, Chad Kalem Deville, 43, was previously arrested for residential contractor fraud.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, said the Deville’s company, Deville Home improvements, LLC, does not have an occupational license in Jeff Davis Parish.

Ivey said Deville Home Improvements was paid $19,500 to build a shop in Iowa, but never did so.

