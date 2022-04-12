McNeese’s baseball game at UL Lafayette canceled due to weather

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese’s baseball game at UL-Lafayette on Tuesday has been canceled due to the high probability of rain and lightning in the Lafayette area.

No make-up has been scheduled.

The Cowboys will be back in action on Thursday when they continue Southland Conference play against Incarnate Word. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.