McNeese’s baseball game at UL Lafayette canceled due to weather
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES - McNeese’s baseball game at UL-Lafayette on Tuesday has been canceled due to the high probability of rain and lightning in the Lafayette area.
No make-up has been scheduled.
The Cowboys will be back in action on Thursday when they continue Southland Conference play against Incarnate Word. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark.
