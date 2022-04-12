Louisiana Pirate Festival returns to Lake Charles

50/50 Thursdays
The Louisiana Pirates Festival is scheduled to return to Lake Charles for music, carnival rides, food and pirates, according to the official website.(Louisiana Pirate Festival)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Pirate Festival is scheduled to return to Lake Charles for music, carnival rides, food and pirates!

The festival will begin on April 28, and conclude on May 8.

According to the festival’s website, the Louisiana Pirate Festival was chosen as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society (STS).

Admission is free. Guests are invited to experience the unique pirate and seafaring festival with events on both land and sea.

For more information on the Louisiana Pirate Festival, click here.

