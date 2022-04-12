Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s limb loss awareness month - a time to celebrate the resilience of the amputee community. According to the amputee coalition, more than two million Americans are living with limb loss, with another 28 million at risk of amputation.

We spoke to a Lake Charles man who lost his leg in 2016, and learned how far he’s come in his recovery over the past 6 years.

A trucking accident in 2016 left Gary Robertson with only his right leg.

“From the shin down, my leg got twisted off, and when it twisted it off- like actually off my body. My knee got splintered, so they had to cut me above the knee, and I’ve been an amputee since then,” said Robertson.

He’s spent the last 6 years relearning, and retraining his body to do things that were once part of his everyday life.

“Just aggravating. I can’t do what I used to. I can’t run around with my kids, I can throw the ball with them but I can’t run. I can’t ride a bike, I used to ride a bike. I used to be able to run fast, but I can’t run at all now,” said Robertson.

Robertson says he started working again, but is still not back to where he was before the accident.

Although, he says a huge part of his recovery has been attending physical therapy.

“A lot of times folks will develop tightness, weakness, balance issues, after an amputation their whole center of gravity changes,” said Muzyczyn.

His physical therapist, Michael Muzyczyn- with Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital is now urging others like Robertson to take advantage of the services available.

“I think it’s very common for the amputee population, especially here in Southwest Louisiana to kind of get lost in the mix, or fall off the radar. They have their amputation in the hospital, they’re discharged, they may or may not follow up with their primary doctor. They may or may not get a prosthesis when they should,” said Muzyczyn.

Robertson says his advice- “stick with it, find the right people, and it does get better,” said Robertson.

There are a variety of services for amputees in the lake area, including an outpatient clinic held once a month from Christus Ochsner St. Patrick -- that is open to anyone, no doctor’s order required.

Staff at St. Pat’s can also assist amputees by setting them up with doctors, physical therapists, dieticians, wound care specialists.

If you’re interested in the program, you can call 337-430-3263. To learn more about the outpatient amputee clinic, and other rehabilitation services provided by Christus Ochsner, CLICK HERE.

