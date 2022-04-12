How to handle injured and orphaned wildlife

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just because you see an animal nearby that looks abandoned that might not be the case. Many mothers will leave their young for multiple hours at a time. This could be for many reasons. The mothers may be looking for a food source for the young or could be moving them one by one to a different location.

Melissa Collins, A LDWF Wildlife Biologist tells us, “Many many times, individuals mistake an animal as injured or orphaned, when in fact they aren’t. It’s just that they aren’t familiar with the habits, the behaviors of those animals. What we ask people to do is take a step back, and evaluate the entire situation. Depending on the species is it a bird, is it a mammal, that kind of dictates where you’re going to go.”

Melissa and her team recommend waiting at least a few hours before taking action on animals that seem to be abandoned. This is to give parents time to move their young if needed.

Many injured animals are obvious to spot, as they won’t be able to get away from humans or predators. If you find an injured animal there are things you can do.

“There are approximately 70 rehabilitation centers across the state of Louisiana,” says Collins. “I want to make something clear. These are not sanctuaries. The animals are delivered there in triage and either euthanized if their injuries are too severe or have a disease and can’t be re-released. And the other outcome we are all looking for is for those animals to be released. These animals aren’t held in captivity. They have one of two outcomes.”

For more information on the rehabilitation centers across Louisiana, visit wlf.louisiana.gov

