FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms through the evening, more again on Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our rain well underway across Southwest Louisiana, a few imbedded isolated stronger thunderstorms will continue to be possible as well through late tonight. Those storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy downpours. The tornado threat is low. Even outside of the storms, gusty south winds between 20 and 40 mph will continue at times into the evening. Look for the bulk of tonight’s rain to be on the exit by midnight.

Another round of storms returns for Wednesday along and ahead of a cold front set to move through by the evening hours. The best chance of rain tomorrow will begin during the afternoon and taper off during the evening as the front moves east. Again, there is a slight chance of a few isolated strong to severe storms but the worst weather will again stay well to our north.

Once the front moves through Wednesday night, we get a break in the rain and humidity briefly on Thursday before a warm front on Friday quickly returns humidity as well as the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our Easter Weekend is shaping up to be a warm and muggy one with a few isolated showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back into the lower 80s during the afternoon with lows closer to 70.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

