FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to the day, storms return for the afternoon

We'll see rain chances elevated this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re starting Tuesday off pretty similar to our Monday as temperatures are remaining on the mild side with muggy conditions as southerly winds continue to bring in Gulf moisture. Thankfully we are off to a drier start with just clouds around to start the day, but expect that to change heading into the afternoon as a scattered showers and storms make a return. Some of the showers and storms we see this afternoon have the potential to be on the strong to severe side and that will continue into Wednesday as well.

Heavy rain and showers possible through the afternoon hours (KPLC)

As you begin to head out the door this morning make sure to grab the umbrella or rain coat for the evening commute as rain chances will be increasing as we move throughout the day. Most areas are sitting in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s this morning, which is slightly warmer than yesterday and couple that with dew points into the upper 60′s it’s a very sticky start. Thankfully our winds have remained elevated enough that we haven’t had to deal with fog this morning and we can expect another breezy afternoon as wind gust could approach 30 mph at times. Rain chances begin to increase as we near the lunchtime hour with a few isolated to scattered showers developing, before more widespread rain develops for the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the fact we don’t see a whole lot of sunshine this afternoon temperatures will still warm nicely with most areas reaching the upper 70′s to near 80. With any of the storms this afternoon and evening the potential will be there for a few of them to be on the strong to severe side so we need to stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening.

The chance for stronger showers and storms will be around for Wednesday (KPLC)

Some drier air will move in as we progress through late evening and into the overnight so rain chances will decrease for the majority of the night, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as a cold front will swing through Wednesday bringing yet another round of storms. Much like our Tuesday the timing of Wednesday’s storms looks to be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay steady in the upper 70′s to near 80 and that will continue to be the trend through Friday as well. We do look to get some brief relief as drier air moves in for Thursday with more sunshine in the forecast, but is short lived as showers and storms return to the forecast heading into Friday. Warmer weather looks likely for Easter weekend with highs bouncing back into the lower 80′s with a small chance of a stray shower or storm for both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see a few showers and storms for Friday as well (KPLC)

Looking at some of the long range forecast the unsettled pattern looks to continue into next week as well with a few shower and storm chances for Monday before some drier conditions arrive by the middle of next week. Temperatures look to cool as well, although the extent of the cool down is something we will have to watch as we get closer in time. For now though keep the rain gear handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App as a few strong storms could be possible this afternoon.

We'll see the opportunity for several inches of rain (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.