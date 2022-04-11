West Cal Cam Hospital hosts “Shots for Tots”

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital will be offering immunizations for children for their “Shots for Tots” event this Wednesday, April 13, 2022, as well as Wednesday, April 27.

To receive an immunization you will need to set up an appointment for the individual by calling (337) 527-4361.

The event takes place at the Community Health Center in Suite A on 703 Cypress St. in Sulphur from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

“Shots for Tots” offers immunizations for children from 6-weeks-old to 18-years-old who are uninsured, underinsured, have Medicaid, or are Native American.

The cost is $10 per person.

