SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 10, 2022.

Gregory James Vincent, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Ralph Derek Celestine, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Nakelin Jlon Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Wilmer Urbano Banegas-Velasques, 32, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; obstruction of a public passage; possession of alcoholic beverages; possession of a Schedule II drug; federal detainer.

Michael Jay Rideau, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; escape.

Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule V drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; display of plates.

Joshua James Arceneaux, 18, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana.

Sarah Larocca George, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Ethan Mekhi Breault, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary; tampering with surveillance equipment; theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; illegal carrying of thieves’ tools.

Renata Barker, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Lakeyn Danielle Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Kandace Brooke Manning, 32, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles.

Frankie Wade Ortega, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by violence; disturbing the peace.

