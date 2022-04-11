50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Brandon W. Cannon, 40, of Sulphur
Brandon W. Cannon, 40, of Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says on July 11, 2021, detectives received a complaint that Brandon W. Cannon, 40, had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 18 on the previous day.

The investigation by detectives would eventually be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. Cannon was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 7, 2022.

The following day, CPSO Warrants Division located Cannon at his place of employment where he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Aggravated crime against nature.
  • Felony sexual battery.

Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $1.25 million.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

Charles E. Ellis, Jr., 38, of Lake Charles is accused of using stolen credit cards for booking...
Lake Charles man accused of identity theft
A 19-year-old New Orleans man on Sunday (April 10) became at least the ninth escapee from the...
Teens beat up guard, locked her in bathroom before helping 19-year-old escape Bridge City center
SOWELA/McNeeese Agreement
SOWELA/McNeese Articulation Agreement Signing
Firefighters work a house fire on Jones Road in Moss Bluff.
Firefighters work house fire on Jones Road in Moss Bluff