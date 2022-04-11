Sulphur man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says on July 11, 2021, detectives received a complaint that Brandon W. Cannon, 40, had inappropriate sexual contact with a girl under the age of 18 on the previous day.

The investigation by detectives would eventually be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. Cannon was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest on April 7, 2022.

The following day, CPSO Warrants Division located Cannon at his place of employment where he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated crime against nature.

Felony sexual battery.

Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $1.25 million.

