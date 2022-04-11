50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA/McNeese Articulation Agreement Signing

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

“It’s very good. As I told Dr. Burckel, the reason we’re here as an institution is for the students. We give our students more options because we encourage them every day. When you come to SOWELA, you finish the associates degree that’s good, you can go to work. But if you have the opportunity to continue your education and get a four-year degree, you need to do that. So what this does is take all the obstacles and make it easy to continue and transfer,” Dr. Neil Aspinwall said.

By signing these articulation agreements, moving forward in education doesn’t have to be as hard. Dr. Aspinwall said this wasn’t a competition between the schools, but rather a partnership, and Dr. Daryl Burckel agreed.

“These articulation agreements basically ensure that there will be no disruption as they come from SOWELA to McNeese. We believe that’s important, especially with the cost of higher education today, no one wants to spend unused dollars on a course they’ve already had or not getting credit for when they come through,” Dr. Burckel said.

From a student’s perspective, this is a huge deal as well. Megan Thibodeaux is a student at SOWELA and spoke out on her future plans thanks to this agreement.

“I’m actually hoping to continue and get my bachelors degree, and beyond probably a masters,” Thibodeaux said.

So far, this agreement is only for the History, Criminal Justice, English, and Mass Communication programs. They hope to have more agreements like this in the future.

