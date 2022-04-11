McNeese’s Poullard named Southland softball hitter of the week

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese’s Jil Poullard and Northwestern State’s Sage Hoover are the Southland Conference Softball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Poullard led the Cowgirls to a 5-1 week against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Louisiana Lafayette and Southeastern. The sophomore recorded a 0.467 average at the plate, 1.067 slugging percentage and a 0.609 on base percentage playing at third in all six games. Poullard logged seven hits in her 15 at bats, with four extra base hits, five runs and seven RBI. The Moss Bluff, La., native leads McNeese with a 0.389 batting average and a 0.756 slugging percentage. This award marks the first weekly accolade for Poullard’s career and fourth Hitter of the Week award for the Cowgirls this season. McNeese welcomes Houston to Lake Charles on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

Poullard was a major asset to the Cowgirls during their first home win against Louisiana Lafayette since 2007. The sophomore put the Cowgirls on the board with a homer in the bottom of the first inning and tied the game three separate times against the Cajuns. During the third game of the Southeastern series Poullard’s RBI scored the Cowgirls first run of the game. The sophomore sits atop the Southland charts with 12 RBI on the season.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director and coaches. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on at least 25 percent of ballots.

