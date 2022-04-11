50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of identity theft

Charles E. Ellis, Jr., 38, of Lake Charles is accused of using stolen credit cards for booking reservations at a hotel in Sulphur(CPSO)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Charles E. Ellis, Jr., 38, of Lake Charles is accused of using stolen credit cards for booking reservations at a hotel in Sulphur, authorities said.

During the initial investigation on April 8, detectives were advised by hotel staff that the suspect provided nine different credit cards in an attempt to book three separate reservations online, Kayla Vincent, CPSO spokeswoman said.

Only one of the credit cards worked and one of the reservations was confirmed, totaling over $1,100, Vincent said.

Detectives were able to confirm with the credit card company that the account had been compromised and Ellis fraudulently charged the reservation on the card, Vincent said.

During further investigations detectives located numerous cell phones and USB flash drives along with drug paraphernalia in Ellis’ hotel room, Vincent said.

Ellis, who was located at the hotel, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and faces charges of identity theft and theft from $1000 to $5000.

Vincent said that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

