Josh Pearson named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)
LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Josh Pearson was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week after his monster performance for the purple and gold in their sweep over Mississippi State.

Pearson was 5-for-11 at the plate in the series against the Bulldogs including a huge day in the series finale with five RBI and two home runs, his first two career-long balls of the season. Overall, Pearson hit .462 in the wins over Mississippi State and Grambling State with a double, two home runs, and six RBI.

The freshman out of West Monroe, La. hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning that was part of a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are now one game behind Arkansas in the SEC West and will face the Razorbacks beginning on Thursday, April 14 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

