Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Monday that hippo Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is pregnant again.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

According to the zoo, Bibi is on hormone supplements and will receive regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of her fetus.

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said they weren’t planning to welcome another baby hippo this soon, but nature found a way.

“Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable,” Gorsuch said. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

The zoo will be sharing updates on Bibi and baby preparations in the months leading up to the birth.

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive in late summer 2022.

