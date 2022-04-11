Feds investigating former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just days after La. State Senator Karen Carter Peterson announced her resignation from the Legislature due to an ongoing battle with depression and gambling addiction, sources tell FOX 8 that she is the subject of a federal investigation.

Additionally, a NOLA.com report cites sources who say the probe is financial in nature and related to Peterson’s gambling problem. A day before her resignation she gave remarks in the senate chamber and spoke about battling depression and a gambling addiction.

Some of Peterson’s colleagues in the state legislature were caught off guard Friday when she suddenly decided to resign from her senate seat. On Monday, they commented on her abrupt resignation.

“Even though she was term-limited, she was a major player,” said Sen. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans. “Not just for the Democratic Party and for the senate, but for Louisiana, in general.”

“It’s an unfortunate loss,” Rep. Vincent Pierre said. “Karen has been a strong advocate for people that we represent in this great state. Karen has been excellent in her task and the work that she does in New Orleans and throughout the state.”

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus met on Monday and Pierre says Peterson’s resignation was discussed.

“We did talk, it was an unfortunate loss and we also had some discussions on hopefully there will be someone that can replace her and it was unfortunate. That’s pretty much what we said in the meeting,” he said.

Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, is also a part of the caucus and has known Peterson for a long time.

“Senator Peterson was a very dedicated and strong member of the Orleans delegation and the legislature, certainly her departure will leave a huge void. I consider her a friend and my thoughts and prayers are certainly with her,” said Hughes.

In hindsight, Peterson’s Thursday speech may have been signaling her resignation a day later.

“Obviously, we were aware that she had some personal difficulties but in her speech prior to the prayer she also shared another layer of some personal challenges she had, so obviously we felt that for her, but we did not know she was going to resign at that time, and of course when we heard that, for us it made good sense and for me particular, who knows that when one is faced with a dual diagnosis it is a very challenging issue and so I think she did the best thing for herself and for the state,” said Bouie.

RELATED STORIES

Addiction specialist discusses recovery after Sen. Karen Carter Peterson resigns

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson calls it quits and resigns from the legislature

La. Sen. Karen Carter Peterson resigns, citing depression, gambling addiction

Peterson was elected in 1999 and served in both the house and the senate.

Peterson’s gambling problem entered the public eye in 2019 when Peterson was served a misdemeanor summons for violating a self-imposed ban on entering casinos.

She has not responded to any requests for comments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.