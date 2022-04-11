Continuing Easter celebrations in Deridder with a community Peep Patch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Businesses around Deridder jumped at the chance to show off their creative side and their Easter spirit. The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce decided that a “peep patch” was a great way to get the whole community involved.

“We encouraged them to decorate it depicting their business. Our real estate agents brought out doll houses for kids and put their peeps in front selling the house. One of our local churches built a church and put their peeps in front of it. A lady at our fire department built a firetruck, a whole fire truck...so the bar got set really high” Lisa Adams, the Executive Vice President and Director said.

The peep patch was originally only going to include about 50 peeps. It quickly grew and there are currently over 150 on display.

“We’ve done the scarecrows for Halloween and we had such a huge response from the community, everyone would come out in the evenings, people out with their kids looking at all of them. So I thought, what could we do for Easter? It’s another holiday we have that blank area available to decorate. I just thought, what about bunnies? The peeps were the easiest thing for everyone to decorate. It was just a cute idea,” Stephanie Carroll, the Assistant Director said.

The peeps will be on display until Easter on April 17.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.