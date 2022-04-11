50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Continuing Easter celebrations in Deridder with a community Peep Patch

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Businesses around Deridder jumped at the chance to show off their creative side and their Easter spirit. The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce decided that a “peep patch” was a great way to get the whole community involved.

“We encouraged them to decorate it depicting their business. Our real estate agents brought out doll houses for kids and put their peeps in front selling the house. One of our local churches built a church and put their peeps in front of it. A lady at our fire department built a firetruck, a whole fire truck...so the bar got set really high” Lisa Adams, the Executive Vice President and Director said.

The peep patch was originally only going to include about 50 peeps. It quickly grew and there are currently over 150 on display.

“We’ve done the scarecrows for Halloween and we had such a huge response from the community, everyone would come out in the evenings, people out with their kids looking at all of them. So I thought, what could we do for Easter? It’s another holiday we have that blank area available to decorate. I just thought, what about bunnies? The peeps were the easiest thing for everyone to decorate. It was just a cute idea,” Stephanie Carroll, the Assistant Director said.

The peeps will be on display until Easter on April 17.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and storms through the evening, more again on Wednesday
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Shaping elementary boys into successful men
Shaping elementary boys into successful men
City releases update on housing rehab and recovery program
City releases update on housing rehab and recovery program
Sempra provided pictures showing the export facility at night.
President of Sempra Infrastructure visits Cameron LNG