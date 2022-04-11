50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bestar has issued a recall for several models of its beds after a 79-year-old woman died and dozens of others reported injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the woman died in July 2018, after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.

The company received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting people, CPSC said.

The recall includes the following full and queen wall beds that were sold from June 2014 through March 2022:

  • Nebula
  • PUR
  • Versatile
  • Edge
  • Cielo
  • Audrea
  • Lumina
  • Orion
  • Novello

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Bestar is contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled wall beds immediately.

People with the recalled beds are entitled to a free inspection, according to CPSC.

If the bed requires reinstallation, Bestar will reimburse for those costs in a range from $170-$207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338-$414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial
Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the...
WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action
The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes, scientists report
Study: Climate crisis supercharging rainfall in hurricanes
FILE - A close up of a Boy Scout uniform is photographed on Feb. 4, 2013, in Irving, Texas....
Future liability releases at center of Boy Scouts bankruptcy
Vladimir Putin insisted the invasion was going according to plan despite a major withdrawal and...
Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east