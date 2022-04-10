50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 9, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 9, 2022.

Dustin Clark Kelly, 29, Hackberry: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Myron Edwin Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Ryan Neil Chambers, 38, Dry Creek: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

Tionne Dentrail Dentrail, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim.

Emilee Michelle Dailey, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer; direct contempt of court.

Roy David Cormier Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; attempted home invasion; attempted second-degree burglary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jordan Christopher Soileau, 31, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; unlawful use or possession of body armor; direct contempt of court.

Gregory James Vincent, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; headlamps on motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Ralph Derek Celestine, 48, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer.

Nakelin Jlon Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Wilmer Urbano Banegas-Velasques, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; obstruction public passage; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Michael Jay Rideau, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple escape.

Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; display of plates.

Joshua James Arceneaux, 18, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Sarah Larocca George, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, by burning.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy again Monday ahead of storm threats for both Tuesday and Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed, two injured in DeRidder crash
The Jennings Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Jennings
Jennings house fire
House fire in Jennings
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area