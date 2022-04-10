SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 9, 2022.

Dustin Clark Kelly, 29, Hackberry: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Myron Edwin Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Ryan Neil Chambers, 38, Dry Creek: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

Tionne Dentrail Dentrail, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim.

Emilee Michelle Dailey, 24, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; resisting an officer; direct contempt of court.

Roy David Cormier Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; attempted home invasion; attempted second-degree burglary; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jordan Christopher Soileau, 31, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; unlawful use or possession of body armor; direct contempt of court.

Gregory James Vincent, 39, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; headlamps on motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Ralph Derek Celestine, 48, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; resisting an officer.

Nakelin Jlon Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Wilmer Urbano Banegas-Velasques, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; obstruction public passage; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Michael Jay Rideau, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple escape.

Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; display of plates.

Joshua James Arceneaux, 18, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Sarah Larocca George, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, by burning.

