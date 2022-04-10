Privateers Take Game Two Over Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS - The McNeese baseball team (16-15, 3-5) dropped the second game of the series to New Orleans (18-10, 5-3) 11-2 Saturday afternoon at Maestri Field.

UNO grabbed the early lead in the home half of the first with five runs and never looked back. Miguel Useche opened the scoring with a two-RBI double that was lined into center field. The inning was capped off with a three-run shot by Andrew Guidry to grab a 5-0 advantage.

The Privateers increased its lead with two RBI singles in the second, followed by home runs in the third and fourth to make it a 9-0 score.

BradBurckelbelted a two-run shot over the right-field wall to help the Pokes avoid the shutout in the sixth, his fifth of the year. Burckel reached base three times and recorded his 13th multi-hit game this season. BradenDuhon, Andruw Gonzales, and Peyton Johnson also tallied hits.

Sean-Michael Brady pitched the final three innings in relief striking out a pair.

UNO starter Brandon Mitchell went the distance allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two.

Next Game:

The series continues tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Maestri Field. Chance Stone and Collin Horton for UNO are your probable pitchers.

