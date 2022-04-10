New basketball court dedicated along Prater Street

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A new revitalization effort in the Lake Charles community was unveiled Saturday morning.

A new basketball court went up along Prater Street, replacing a damaged court and attracting lots of new players.

“These kids had basketballs - they were dribbling them up and down the street but no where to shoot them.”

A problem now solved after a new basketball court was installed, allowing kids a new outlet and a place to discover new talents.

The North Alliance Civic Organization along with the African American Chamber of Commerce flew in surprise guest speakers, who played basketball on these same streets, as a source of motivation for the children.

“We want these kids to understand, there is something outside of this community that they can excel in,” said Clayton Fobbs, president of the North Alliance Civic Organization. “We see them as doctors, and lawyers, and engineers, and professional basketball players, professional football players, and we want them to see that in themselves.”

It was a long celebration during the ribbon cutting ceremony as those young and old stepped onto the court.

“We are going to do other things, like the name of our organization, we are pushing for these kids. Not only just kids, adults too are probably going to need some help on different things out here,” said Clivis Green of the North Alliance Civic Organization.

Organizers say their work is not limited to north Lake Charles - they hope to extend their community revitalization efforts throughout the city.

