50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New basketball court dedicated along Prater Street

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A new revitalization effort in the Lake Charles community was unveiled Saturday morning.

A new basketball court went up along Prater Street, replacing a damaged court and attracting lots of new players.

“These kids had basketballs - they were dribbling them up and down the street but no where to shoot them.”

A problem now solved after a new basketball court was installed, allowing kids a new outlet and a place to discover new talents.

The North Alliance Civic Organization along with the African American Chamber of Commerce flew in surprise guest speakers, who played basketball on these same streets, as a source of motivation for the children.

“We want these kids to understand, there is something outside of this community that they can excel in,” said Clayton Fobbs, president of the North Alliance Civic Organization. “We see them as doctors, and lawyers, and engineers, and professional basketball players, professional football players, and we want them to see that in themselves.”

It was a long celebration during the ribbon cutting ceremony as those young and old stepped onto the court.

“We are going to do other things, like the name of our organization, we are pushing for these kids. Not only just kids, adults too are probably going to need some help on different things out here,” said Clivis Green of the North Alliance Civic Organization.

Organizers say their work is not limited to north Lake Charles - they hope to extend their community revitalization efforts throughout the city.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Major Alexander Drummond, shown here with his father, Gentner Drummond, was able to walk away...
Authorities: Pilot able to walk away after ejecting from F-16

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy again Monday ahead of storm threats for both Tuesday and Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed, two injured in DeRidder crash
The Jennings Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday morning.
Fire destroys home in Jennings
Jennings house fire
House fire in Jennings
Boil advisory issued in Ragley area