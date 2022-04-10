50/50 Thursdays
Motorcyclist killed, two injured in DeRidder crash

(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - One person was killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 190 in DeRidder.

A motorcycle struck a Toyota Highlander that was crossing Hwy 190 onto Wingate Road around 12:50 p.m., according to the DeRidder Police Department.

The motorcycle driver was killed, DeRidder police said. The motorcycle passenger was flown to a hospital, and the SUV driver was also transported for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

