Motorcyclist killed, two injured in DeRidder crash

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - One person was killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash on Hwy 190 in DeRidder.

A motorcycle struck a Toyota Highlander that was crossing Hwy 190 onto Wingate Road around 12:50 p.m., according to the DeRidder Police Department.

The motorcycle driver was killed, DeRidder police said. The motorcycle passenger was flown to a hospital, and the SUV driver was also transported for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.